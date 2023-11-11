Paul Clark, tal como muitos Britânicos, traz na lapela uma papoula.

De acordo com os cientistas, em França e na Bélgica, dos solos enriquecidos com cal dos escombros, deixados pela primeira grande guerra mundial, da sujeira e lama cresceu uma bela papoula vermelha.

Essa papoula vermelha, nos dias de hoje, simboliza o sangue derramado durante a batalha após a publicação do poema de guerra, “In Flanders Fields”, escrito pelo Tenente-Coronel John McCrae, enquanto servia na linha da frente.

Usar uma papoula é normalmente considerado, mostrar suporte pelo serviço e sacrifício das Forças Armadas, Veteranos e suas famílias. Representa todos aqueles que perderam a vida no serviço ativo, desde a primeira grande guerra mundial.

Paul usa esse símbolo da papoula na sua lapela, com um grande orgulho, e talvez por essa razão, a sua papoula não é feita de papel vermelho, mas sim de lã.

Como quem tem a certeza do respeito com que assinala o sacrifício daqueles que entregaram a sua vida, para que a vida de gerações futuras pudesse adquirir a liberdade que hoje tem.

Feita de lã para que dure para sempre. Maior do que as que normalmente se vêm no mês de Novembro, para que não haja dúvidas do apoio que mostra para com a memória daqueles que, como diz o poema “Somos os mortos…ainda há poucos dias vivos. Ah, nós amávamos, nós eramos amados”.

Paul Clark perguntou-me se eu sabia porque é que, no dia onze de Novembro, onze do onze às onze horas da manhã, se fazia um minuto de silêncio.

Sim, sei.

É celebrado o dia do Armistício.

O armistício foi um acordo entre as forças aliadas e os alemães, para acabar a primeira grande guerra mundial, como prelúdio para as negociações de paz, e começou às onze horas da manhã do dia onze de Novembro de 1918.

Depois de quatro anos de luta horrível e a perda de milhões de vidas, as armas na frente ocidental ficaram em silêncio. No entanto a luta continuou noutros sítios.

O Armistício entre a Alemanha e os Aliados, foi o primeiro passo para acabar com a primeira guerra mundial.

Um ano depois da guerra acabar, o rei George pediu ao público para fazer silêncio às onze horas da manhã, no dia 11 de Novembro, para honrar as pessoas que perderam a vida durante a guerra. Fê-lo para assegurar que “Os pensamentos de todos podem estar concentrados na lembrança reverente dos mortos gloriosos”.

O dia do Armistício, mais tarde passou a ser conhecido como “Remembrance day”, nos países da Commonwealth, e nos Estados Unidos como “Veterans day”

…

Red Poppy

Paul Clark, like many of the British, wears a poppy on his lapel.

According to scientists, in France and Belgium, from the lime-enriched soils of the rubble, left by the first world war, from the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy.

This red poppy, in the present day, symbolizes the blood shed during battle after the publication of the war poem, “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, while serving on the front lines.

Wearing a poppy is typically considered to show support for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, Veterans, and their families. It represents all those who have lost their lives in active service since the first world war.

Paul wears this poppy symbol on his lapel with great pride, and perhaps for that reason, his poppy is not made of red paper, but of wool, as one who is sure of the respect with which he marks the sacrifice of those who gave their lives, so that the lives of future generations could acquire the freedom they have today.

It is made of wool, so it lasts forever. Greater than those usually seen in the month of November, so that there is no doubt about the support it shows for the memory of those who, as the poem says “We are the dead. Short days ago, we lived. Oh, we loved, we were loved.”

Paul Clark asked me if I knew why, on the eleventh of November, eleven of the eleven, at eleven o’clock in the morning, there was a minute’s silence.

Yes, I know.

Armistice Day is celebrated.

The Armistice was an agreement between the Allies and Germany to end the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations and began at eleven o’clock in the morning on November 11, 1918.

After four years of horrific fighting and the loss of millions of lives, the guns on the western front fell silent. However, the fighting continued elsewhere.

The Armistice between Germany and the Allies was the first step in ending World War I.

A year after the war ended, King George asked the public to be silent at eleven o’clock in the morning on November 11 to honour the people who lost their lives during the war. He did so to ensure that “everyone’s thoughts may be focused on the reverent remembrance of the glorious dead.”

Armistice Day later came to be known as “Remembrance Day” in Commonwealth countries, and in the United States as “Veterans Day”

António Magalhães