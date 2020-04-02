Vivendo o futuro do Luxemburgo

(English version below)

Apesar dos números elevados de pessoas infetadas pelo coronavírus no Luxemburgo, proporcionalmente à população do país, sentimo-nos talvez mais seguros e protegidos aqui do que as pessoas em muitos outros países. A minha perceção, a perceção do cidadão comum, é que há hospitais e outras instalações de saúde de qualidade, bem apetrechadas e dotadas de pessoal competente. O governo e as entidades oficiais têm nas semanas recentes amplificado a visibilidade das suas ações. O que tenho visto durante este período é que a generalidade das pessoas tem adotado comportamentos de bom senso em lugares públicos.

Para aqueles de entre nós que vivem no Luxemburgo mas que não têm o luxemburguês como língua materna, estes tempos de coronavírus têm no entanto colocado em evidência um picante extra. Num país em que quase metade da população residente não tem um nível suficiente de luxemburguês, nem falado nem de compreensão oral, para entender plenamente as implicações daquilo que é dito num programa de televisão, a comunicação do primeiro-ministro Bettel e de outras entidades oficiais a que tive a ocasião de assistir foi exclusivamente em luxemburguês.

Para mim, e certamente também para aqueles como eu que vivem aqui há vários anos e foram desenvolvendo uma ligação afetiva com o Luxemburgo, esta situação constitui um choque adicional. Eu próprio falo e compreendo luxemburguês razoavelmente bem, mas a melhor maneira de descrever aquilo que senti quando assisti a uma ou outra comunicação ao país ou conferência de imprensa é utilizar imagens como uma bofetada ou uma exibição muito proeminente do dedo médio. Tornou-se incomodativo assistir a estes eventos na televisão ou na rádio – e já deixei de o fazer.

Já é marcante o facto de a totalidade de todos os discursos ser feita exclusivamente em luxemburguês, mesmo que se possa argumentar que seria mais complicado adicionar um uso, ainda que modesto, de outra das línguas oficiais do país. Mas aquilo que mais magoa é que, mesmo quando as perguntas são feitas em francês (incluindo por alguns jornalistas de meios de comunicação estrangeiros) as respostas são dadas exclusivamente em luxemburguês. Mas o que é que aconteceu ao costume ou regra segundo a qual neste país uma pessoa responde na língua oficial em que é interpelada? Na prática, falar francês tornou-se tabu. A mensagem, claramente percecionável deste lado, é que a mera inserção de uma ou duas frases em francês num discurso ou numa resposta não é aceitável.

Um discurso de um líder ao país pela televisão é um ato altamente simbólico, para lá de constituir um evento para comunicar informação essencial. Neste respeito, é irrelevante que a informação possa estar disponível mais tarde, em outras línguas, em outros meios de comunicação. Certamente que o primeiro-ministro está ciente do facto que metade da população não compreende o que ele está a dizer – mas será que isso o preocupa de todo? Será que há uma intenção de fazer a língua luxemburguesa entrar no panteão das línguas usadas como instrumento de segregação? Se houver tal intenção, o método que está a ser usado é muitíssimo eficiente.

Dado que tantos líderes mundiais têm descrito a luta contra o coronavírus como uma guerra, estará o primeiro-ministro ciente que esta abordagem de comunicação é moralmente próxima da infame frase “Et pour les flamands la même chose”? Esta frase é atribuída, justa ou injustamente, aos oficiais belgas francófonos nos campos de batalha da primeira guerra mundial, e ainda provoca agitação 100 anos mais tarde (aqui um link interessante: https://www.erudit.org/fr/revues/meta/2009-v54-n1-meta2902/029790ar/).

Pessoalmente, esta situação obrigou-me a reavaliar o país Luxemburgo e a minha posição nele. Pela primeira vez nos longos anos que aqui vivo, aflora-me ao espírito a pergunta se quero viver aqui o resto da minha vida. A minha ligação afetiva ao Luxemburgo ficou significativamente deteriorada, poderia ilustrar de várias maneiras aquilo que sinto. Por exemplo, tinha recentemente insistido com a minha entourage de nativos luxemburgueses para irmos assistir uma segunda vez à peça Mumm Séiss, para ver quanto mais seria capaz de entender, em comparação com a minha primeira vez há uns anos. De maneira nenhuma tal irá acontecer agora.

Já sabíamos desde as últimas eleições que o futuro seria op Lëtzebuergesch. O que não sabíamos (ou talvez nos tivéssemos recusado a acreditar) é que o futuro seria nëmmen op Lëtzebuergesch. O futuro já chegou – e é em monocromo.

Living the Luxembourg future

Despite the high numbers of coronavirus-infected people in proportion to the population in Luxembourg, we feel perhaps safer and better protected here than people in many other countries. My perception, the perception of the common citizen, is that there are hospitals and health facilities of good quality, well-equipped and well-staffed. The government and official entities have in recent weeks been increasing the visibility of their actions. My own experience during this period is that people have mostly been using common sense in their behaviour and actions in public places.

For those of us who live in Luxembourg but are not native speakers of the Luxembourgish language, however, these coronavirus times have come with an extra twist. In a country where almost half the resident population cannot speak or understand Luxembourgish sufficiently well to fully appreciate the implications of what is said in a TV programme, the communication of Prime Minister Bettel and other officials at such events that I have watched has been exclusively in Luxembourgish.

For me, and I’m sure for those like me who have lived here for years and have grown emotionally attached to Luxembourg, this has come as an additional shock. I myself can speak and understand Luxembourgish reasonably well, but what I felt when I listened to a couple of TV communications to the country and press conferences can be best described by images such as a slap on the face or a very conspicuous middle finger. It has become uncomfortable to watch or listen to these events – and I have stopped doing it.

It is striking enough that the full speeches are exclusively in Luxembourgish, even if it can perhaps be argued that it would be more complicated to add even a modest use of another official language of the country. But what is most hurtful is that even when questions are made in French (including questions from journalists from foreign media) the answers are fully in Luxembourgish. Whatever happened to the rule or custom that in this country one replies in the official language that one is addressed in? In practice, speaking French has become taboo. The message, as clearly perceived from this side, is that it’s not acceptable to insert even one or two key sentences in French, in a speech or response.

A TV address to a country by its leaders is a highly symbolic act, in addition to an event for communicating essential information. In this respect, it is irrelevant that the information may be available later, in other languages, in other media. Surely the Prime Minister is aware that half the resident population cannot properly understand what he’s saying – but does he care? Is there an intention that the Luxembourgish language should join the pantheon of languages used as a tool for segregation? If there is such intention, the method being used now is quite effective.

As so many world leaders are describing the fight against the coronavirus as a war, is the Prime Minister aware that this communication approach is morally close to the infamous sentence “Et pour les flamands la même chose”? This sentence is attributed, rightly or wrongly, to French-speaking Belgian officers in the battlefields of World War I, and is still making waves 100 years later (interesting link here: https://www.erudit.org/fr/revues/meta/2009-v54-n1-meta2902/029790ar/).

Personally, this situation has forced me to re-evaluate the country of Luxembourg and my position in it. For the first time in my long years here the question emerges in my mind, whether I wish to spend the rest of my life here. My emotional attachment to Luxembourg has been significantly damaged, I could give many illustrations of what I feel. For example, I had recently been insisting with my entourage of Luxembourgish natives that we should go a second time to a performance of Mumm Séiss, to check how much more I would be able to understand in comparison with the first time a few years ago. There is no way this will happen now.

We already knew since the last elections that the future would be op Lëtzebuergesch. What we didn’t know (or perhaps didn’t want to believe) was that the future would be nëmmen op Lëtzebuergesch. The future is here – and it’s in monochrome.

Gabriel Martins, 02/04/2020