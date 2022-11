Quatro milhões de crianças britânicas passam fome

An estimated 4 million children in the UK experienced food insecurity in September 2022. BBC Children In Need is committed to being there for children when they need us the most.As part of our response to the cost of living crisis, we are funding organisations who provide food banks and community kitchens, just like The Felix Project.The Felix Project collect fresh, nutritious food that cannot be sold and deliver it to charities and schools so they can provide healthy meals and help the most vulnerable in our society.Their grant from BBC Children in Need will help deliver 450,000 meals to those that need them across London.With your donations, we can ensure children all over the UK have the support they need to thrive and be the best they can be.We’re There For You 💛