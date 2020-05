Português ator de filme rodado no aeroporto de Genebra durante confinamento

View this post on Instagram

Jivan Moulandi : screenwriter, director @nat692b : actress @oscabote : main actor @angelo.amaro : supporting actor/publicist/assistant director Confined is a 2020 English language- supernatural psychological horror film. It was written, directed and scored by Jivan Moulandi. It stars Oscar Boquete, Natacha Duvernoy and Angelo Amaro. The film follows the life of influencer wannabe Noah during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noah accepts to host Adrienne (played by Natacha) the cousin of his ex-boyfriend Lucas (played by Angelo Amaro). As days go by, Noah notices strange things happening in his house. Confined was influenced by Moulandi’s passion for horror films, especially The Conjuring Universe (2013) #horrormovies #horrormovies #series #short #scary #confined