PALCUS vai criar plataforma para portugueses dos EUA

Discussions without action are just that, discussions. And they have no real impact. Starting with the PALCUS national conference in 2018, the Portuguese Beyond Borders project in California that same year, and now with this virtual national conference, we are establishing a plan of action of how to move the community forward. Join us to discuss next steps, and how YOU can play a critical role in the evolution and growth of our community.Angela Simoes, PALCUS Chair