I love Sheffield

Os profetas da desgraça tinham previsto que o mundo acabava no ano 2000. De facto, houve uma explosão… de fogo de artifício em quase todo o planeta, no entanto isso não assinalou o fim do mundo, mas antes, aliás como acontece todos os anos, assinalou o fim de um ano e a entrada de outro.

Como o mundo não tinha acabado, a não ser para aqueles que pereceram nesse ano, quatro dias depois de termos entrado no ano 2000, e verificando que o mundo continuava com os mesmos velhos hábitos do costume, deixei a pacata cidade de Felgueiras em Portugal e parti para terras de sua majestade.

Era habitual nos inícios me perguntarem como tinha eu deixado Portugal onde o sol brilhava quase sempre e, aqui se escondia a maior parte das vezes por trás das nuvens cinzentas e chuvosas.

“A chuva e os dias cinzentos inspiram-me” dizia eu, e porque torciam o nariz de cada vez que eu dava esta justificação, eu esboçava um sorriso malandro, deixando as pessoas balouçar na dúvida de que eu estivesse a falar a sério, ou a brincar. De facto, eram as duas coisas ao mesmo tempo.

Inglaterra sempre me esteve no coração e não é só porque temos a aliança mais velha do mundo com os ingleses, The Anglo-Portuguese Alliance, retificada no Tratado de Windsor em 1386 entre o Reino de Inglaterra e o Reino de Portugal, ou porque foi a nossa rainha Catarina de Bragança, casada com Charles Ⅱ, que induziu os ingleses no hábito de beber chá.

Não, isso não foi suficientemente forte para me conquistar o coração, mas sendo o país da minha banda preferida, os Pink Floyd, então o motivo está mais do que justificado.

Quando trabalhei nos arredores de Londres, na indústria aeroespacial, costumava dizer aos meus colegas de trabalho que vivia na melhor cidade de todo o Reino Unido, e como em qualquer parte do mundo, as rivalidades entre o sul e o norte são, no contexto das discussões, tão fortes e por vezes tão acesas quanto são as rivalidades entre países, especialmente se forem países vizinhos.

“Sheffield, a melhor cidade do Reino Unido? Estás louco?” E depois começavam a tentar apontar defeitos e eu argumentava sempre, como costumo ainda argumentar, que Sheffield não sendo perfeita é uma cidade fantástica, com vida, com talento, com dinamismo e acima de tudo com uma grande influência na reputação internacional do Reino Unido.

Lembro-lhes que Sheffield tem duas das melhores universidades do Reino Unido e do mundo, a Sheffield University e a Sheffield Hallam University que junta na cidade estudantes de todas as partes do Reino Unido e do mundo, dando um dinamismo e uma vida à cidade, única.

Sheffield teve uma enorme importância e um papel crucial na revolução industrial, com muitas e significantes invenções e tecnologias que se desenvolveram na cidade no século ⅩⅠⅩ.

Conhecida outrora como “Steel City” (Cidade de Aço) Sheffield ganhou reputação internacional na produção e inovação de aço inoxidável e aço cadinho, que em inglês se diz e escreve como crucible, nome que deu origem ao Crucible Theatre, que apesar de hospedar grandes produções teatrais é também famosa por ser a casa do torneio conhecido como “The World Snooker Championship”.

Sheffield apesar de ser uma cidade industrial é também uma das cidades mais verdes de todo o Reino Unido, com mais de dois milhões de árvores espalhadas por uma grande quantidade de parques e zonas verdes por toda a cidade.

E se se pensa que só em Hollywood existe um “Walk of Fame” enganam-se porque em Sheffield também há um, mesmo à entrada da câmara municipal “Town Hall”, onde figuram nomes como o bem conhecido Actor Sean Bean da trilogia do filme “O senhor dos anéis” entre muitos outros filmes.

E também, Joe Cocker, Paul Carrack, Jarvis Cocker, Jessica Ennis campeã olímpica em 2012 e três vezes campeã do mundo, (2009, 2011, 2015), Gordon Banks, (futebolista), Michael Palin e mais recentemente, Tony Foulds com quem eu tive a oportunidade de conversar e escrever um artigo para o Bom Dia Luxemburgo e o Tempo Caminhado, sobre o “MI Amigo memorial flypass” que surgiu nos céus de Sheffield no dia 22 de Fevereiro de 2019, como uma homenagem aos aviadores americanos mortos em um acidente da segunda grande guerra.

Sheffield é também a casa de bandas mundialmente famosas como Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard, The Human League, Thompson Twins ou ABC. De facto, a lista de talentos nascidos em Sheffield é tão extensa que me sinto quase culpado por mencionar uns e não mencionar outros.

Sheffield tem duas equipas de futebol, o Sheffield United, também conhecido como “The Blades” na Bramall Lane, e o Sheffield Wednesday, Owls, em Hillsborough, e se por acaso as duas equipas jogam uma contra a outra é conhecido o evento como “Steel City Derby”.

Localizados no Tudor Square, o Crucible Theatre, o Lyceum Theatre e o Studio Theatre fazem o maior complexo de teatro, fora de Londres. Mas fora deste complexo de teatros existe também o Montgomery Theatre e um grande número de pequenos teatros amadores espalhados pela cidade.

Em Sheffield realiza-se também anualmente o “Sensoria Music & Film Festival” “Tramlines Music Festival” “Sheffield Doc/Fest”

Sheffield tem também uma série de museus espalhados pela cidade, com destaque para “Weston Park Museum”, “Millennium Galleries”, “Graves Art Gallery” “Kelham Museum”.

Como já o disse, Sheffield apesar de ser uma cidade em constante movimento pela sua atividade industrial e comercial, tem também bastantes espaços verdes de lazer e descontração. Assinalo como exemplo “Sheffield Botanical Gardens” “The Winter Gardens” “Peace Gardens” “Frog Walk Pocket Park” “Endcliffe Park” “Crookes Valley Park”, entre muitos outros.

É claro que alguns poderão perguntar…e então, a Catedral, o Sheffield Arena, ou Sheffield City Hall, os inúmeros cafés e restaurantes, bares e night clubs. Há muito em Sheffield para mencionar por isso, ficamos apenas por uma breve amostra.

Quando me perguntam onde vivo, digo sempre que vivo na melhor cidade de todo o Reino Unido e, mesmo que não seja bem assim, i love Sheffield. Gosto da cidade, gosto das pessoas, gosto da cultura, gosto da dinâmica, gosto do ambiente universitário que a cidade respira e, do tempo…chuvoso e cinzento a maior parte das vezes…bem…o melhor é não entrarmos em exageros.

Mas não me tira o sono. Continuo a viver bem com o tempo incerto.

…

I Love Sheffield

The prophets of doom had foreseen that the world would come to an end in the year 2000. In fact, there was an explosion, a (big bang) … of fireworks around almost the entire planet, but this did not mark the end of the world, but rather, as it happens every year, it celebrated the end of one year and the entry into another.

As the world was not over, except for those who perished that year, four days after we entered the year 2000, and acknowledging that this same world continued with the same old habits as usual, I left the quiet city of Felgueiras in Portugal, and headed for Her Majesty’s land.

It was normal for some people in the beginning to ask me how and why I had left Portugal where the sun shone much of the year, and here hid most of the time behind the gray and rainy clouds.

“The rain and the gray days inspire me,” I used to say, and because they normally twisted their noses every time I gave this justification, I would draw a rascal smile, letting people writhe in doubt whether I was serious, or joking. In fact, I was both.

England has always been at my heart, and it is not only because we have the oldest alliance in the world with England, the Anglo-Portuguese Alliance, rectified in the Treaty of Windsor in 1386, between the Kingdom of England and the Kingdom of Portugal. Not even because it was our Queen Catherine of Braganza, married to Charles II, who induced the English into the habit of drinking tea.

No, that wasn’t strong enough to win my heart, but being the country of my favorite band, Pink Floyd, then that reason is more than justified.

When I worked on the outskirts of London in the aerospace industry, I used to tell my co-workers that I lived in the best city in the whole of the UK, and as in any part of the world, with rivalries between south and north, as strong, and sometimes as heated as rivalries between countries, especially if they are neighboring countries, this led to disagreement.

“Sheffield, the best city in the UK? Are you out of your mind?” And then they started trying to point out defects and I always argued, as I still argue, that Sheffield without being perfect, is a fantastic city, with life, with talent, with dynamic and above all with a great influence on the international reputation of the United Kingdom.

I remind you that Sheffield has two of the best universities in the UK and the world, Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam University which brings together students from all over the UK and the world, giving an energy and a unique life to the city.

Sheffield had an enormous importance and a crucial role in the industrial revolution, with many significant inventions and technologies that developed in the city in the 19th century.

Once known as “Steel City” Sheffield has gained an international reputation in the production and innovation of stainless steel and crucible steel, a name that gave rise to the Crucible Theatre, which despite hosting major theatrical productions, is also famous for being the home of the tournament known as “The World Snooker Championship”.

And if one thinks that only in Hollywood there is a “Walk of Fame” they are mistaken because in Sheffield there is also one, right at the entrance of the Town Hall, where there are names such as the well-known Actor Sean Bean of the trilogy film “The Lord of the Rings” among many other films.

Also Joe Cocker, Paul Carrack, Jarvis Cocker, Jessica Ennis Olympic champion in 2012 and three-time world champion, (2009, 2011, 2015), Gordan Banks, (footballer), Michael Palin and most recently, Tony Foulds with whom I had the opportunity to talk to and write an article for the Bom Dia Luxembourg and The Tempo Caminhado, about the “MI Amigo memorial fly pass” which emerged in the skies over Sheffield on 22 February 2019, as a tribute to the US airmen killed in a war accident during World War II.

Sheffield is also home to world-famous bands such as Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard, The Human League, Thompson Twins or ABC. In fact, the list of talents born in Sheffield is so extensive that I feel almost guilty for mentioning some and not mentioning others.

Sheffield has two football teams, Sheffield United, also known as “The Blades” on Bramall Lane, and Sheffield Wednesday, Owls, at Hillsborough, and if by chance the two teams play against each other it is known as the “Steel City Derby”.

Located in Tudor Square, Crucible Theatre, Lyceum theatre and studio theatre make the largest theatre complex outside London. But outside this theater complex there is also the Montgomery Theatre and a large number of small amateur theatres scattered throughout the city.

The Sensoria Music & Film Festival, Tramlines Music Festival, Sheffield Doc/Fest, also held annually.

Sheffield also has a number of museums scattered throughout the city, with special emphasis to Weston Park Museum, Millennium Galleries, Graves Art Gallery, Kelham Museum.

As I said, Sheffield, despite being a city in constant motion for its industrial and commercial activity, also has plenty of green spaces for leisure and relaxation. with more than two million trees scattered across a large number of parks and green areas in the city. As an example, “Sheffield Botanical Gardens”, “The Winter Gardens”, “Peace Gardens”. “Frog Walk Pocket Park”, “Endcliffe Park”, “Crookes Valley Park”, among many others.

Maybe some people might ask…how about the Cathedral, The Sheffield Arena, Sheffield City Hall, the countless cafes and restaurants, bars, and night clubs. There’s a lot in Sheffield to mention so this was just a brief taste.

When people ask me where I live, I always say that I live in the best city in the whole United Kingdom, and even if it’s not quite true, I still love Sheffield.

I like the city, I like the people, I like the culture, I like the dynamics, I like the university environment that the city breathes, and the weather… rainy and gray most of the time… well… It’s best not to go into exaggeration.

But it doesn’t take away my sleep. I can still live well with uncertain whether.

António Magalhães