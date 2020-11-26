Puseram-te na linha de partida, mas esqueceram-se de te dizer que a corrida já havia começado, e mesmo antes de teres dado o teu primeiro passo, partias já em enorme desvantagem, partias atrasado.

Corre meu rapaz, corre, há muito caminho ainda a percorrer, e tu…tu vais vencer.

Espera aí…agora vais para a escola e vais aprender.

E se te aplicares bem, se dedicares esse tempo a aprender, mesmo sem saber, estás a ganhar tempo à corrida que tens que vencer.

Corre meu rapaz, corre…não te deixes perder…

Mas se a escola não é a tua chávena de chá apetecida, aquela malguinha de café pela manhã que tanto te conforta, ou o teu vinho preferido, sossega, não te preocupes porque nada está perdido.

A esperança é a última a morrer, por isso meu rapaz, tudo o que tens a fazer, é correr, é correr.

Deixa a escola, que terás tu mais para aprender…?

Lembra-te, a corrida já começou e tu ainda tens muito para correr.

Corre meu rapaz, corre, não percas a esperança, porque esta corrida ainda a podes ganhar, e só perde a esperança quem morre, e, entretanto, o melhor é começares a trabalhar.

Pensa naquele novo telefone que queres comprar, nas cervejinhas frescas à noite no bar, todas as miúdas que queres impressionar, pensa no carro em que as levarás a passear, pensa nos dias quentes de verão, quem sabe até num charro, pensa nas noites de luar, no banco de trás do teu carro, onde algumas irás papar.

E, entretanto, acorda meu rapaz, está na hora de ires trabalhar.

Eu sei que ainda é muito cedo, e o dia nem sequer começou a raiar.

A vida é mesmo assim, não tenhas medo, aprenderás que neste complexo enredo, todos temos que trabalhar.

Corre meu rapaz, corre, porque um destes dias, uma das miúdas do banco de trás…das que andavas a papar, te virá dizer,

Meu amor, meu amor, o nosso filho em breve vai nascer…

E, confuso, assustado com a maneira em como tudo se desenrolou, vais perceber então, que afinal foi ela quem te papou.

Corre meu rapaz, corre, a corrida ainda não chegou ao fim, e a vida é mesmo assim, no fim de contas, todos temos que trabalhar…

Olhas para o relógio no alto da parede pendurado, e não consegues mesmo compreender, o relógio até parece que está parado, mas a vida passa-te a correr.

Tens agora uma família, uma casa para sustentar, um teto, muitos motivos para que te levantes bem cedo. É preciso renovar a mobília, e o carro já precisa de outro concerto, os seguros e as contribuições, o governo, os fiscais e outros ladrões.

Ah, a propósito, há o nascer de um novo dia, a consola que tens de atualizar, e com os milagres da nova tecnologia, pensa na quantidade de jogos que podes jogar, pensa nesse mundo onde chorar ou rir é uma ilusão que tu mesmo podes criar, pensa nas horas que nele vais consumir, a realidade é bem mais difícil de suportar.

Corre meu rapaz, corre, não fiques assim tão parado, sabes bem que quando te puseram na linha de partida, a corrida já tinha começado.

A vida está em movimento, mesmo antes do dia da tua partida, e entre os altos e baixos do caminho e do tempo, às vezes parece-te que estás sempre numa eterna subida, e em todos os esforços que fazes, e nos que ainda pensas fazer, parece-te que nunca mais chegas ao topo para que possas descansar um pouco e depois começares a descer.

Mas um dia irás perceber que é nessa custosa e infindável subida, onde à medida do cansaço vais criando ilusões que te não deixam ver, que a subir, já estás tu a descer.

E agora meu rapaz que já consegues ver a meta, é o tempo de todos os arrependimentos te sondarem o coração, como as ondas do mar na areia a bater, mas…vá lá…sempre soubeste que a morte é certa, e…eu sei, eu sei, tu tinhas tanto ainda para correr.

Ah… meu rapaz, se ao menos tu tivesses percebido as vezes em que andaste enganado, sabias que a corrida não se ganha no percurso percorrido, perde-se no tempo que nele é desperdiçado.

(Diário das pequenas reflexões)

António Magalhães

Run my boy, run

They put you in the starting line, but they forgot to tell you that the race had already begun. Before you even took your first step, you were already at a huge disadvantage, you started from behind.

Run, my box, run, there is a long way to go, and you… You are going to win.

Wait, now you go to school, and you are going to learn.

And if you apply yourself well, if you devote this time to learning, even without knowing it, you are taking back time for the race you have to win.

Run my boy, run…. Do not let yourself get lost

But if school is not your cup of tea, or that nice cup of coffee in the morning that comforts you, or your favourite wine, relax, do not worry nothing is lost.

Hope is the last to die, so my boy, all you have to do is run, run.

Leave school, what more have you to learn?

Remember, the race has already begun, and you still have much to run

Run my boy, run, do not lose hope because this race can still be won. Only those who die lose hope, and in the meantime, it’s best you get back to work.

Think about that new phone you want to buy, the cool beers at night at the bar, all the girls you want to impress. Think about the car you are going to take them in for a ride, think about the hot summer days, maybe even with a joint. Think of the moonlit nights, in the back seat of your car with some of the girls you will be having.

In the meantime, wake up my boy, it is time for you to go to work.

I know it’s really early and the day has not even started to shine.

Life is like that, don’t be afraid, you will learn that in this complex world, we all have to work.

Run my boy, run, because one of these days, one of the girls you were having in the back seat will come and tell you,

My love, my love, our son will soon be born.

Confused and scared by the way it all unfolded, you will realise then, that she was the one who was actually having you.

Run my boy, run, the race has not yet come to an end, and life is like this anyway, after all, we all have to work,

You look at the clock hanging at the top of the wall and you really cannot understand, the clock seems to have stopped, but life passes so fast.

You have a family now, a house to support, a roof over your head, a lot of reasons for you to get up early. It is necessary to renew the furniture, and the car already needs another repair, there is insurance, contributions, the government, fiscal inspectors and other thieves.

Oh, by the way, there is the birth of a new day, the console you have to update and with the miracles of new technology, think about the number of games you can play. Think about the world where crying or laughing is an illusion that you can create for yourself, think about the hours you will consume in it, reality is much harder to bear.

Run my boy, run, do not stand so still, you know when they put you on the start line, the race had already begun.

Life is in motion even before your race began, and between the ups and downs of the path and time, sometimes it feels like you are always on an eternal climb. In all your efforts and in the one’s you are still thinking of doing, it seems to you that you never get to the top so you can get some rest and then start your descent.

But one day you will realize that it is on this costly and endless climb, while you get tired and you create illusions that won’t let you see past, that it is actually in this climbing that you have started your descent.

And now my boy, now that you can see the finish line, it is time for all your regrets to probe your heart, like the waves of the sea beating against the sand, but… come on… you always knew that death is certain and I know, I know you had so much left to run.

Oh, my boy, if only you had noticed the times where you had been lying to yourself, you would have realised that the race is not won in the distance travelled but is lost in the time you throw away.

(Diary of the small reflections)

António Magalhaes