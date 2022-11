Ativistas voltam a vandalizar arte. Desta vez na Austrália

Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies is highlighting the danger of capitalism by glueing onto Andy Warhol Art depicting consumerism gone mad. While Australians struggle to pay power bills, afford housing and choose between food or medication, our Government pays $22,000 a minute, 11.6 Billion to subsidise the fossil fuel industry. This must stop now. #StopFFS #Auspol #Cop27 #ClimateCrisis #FireproofAustralia #A22Network