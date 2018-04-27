O papel da União Europeia no processo de paz na Síria

(Artigo excecionalmente publicado em inglês, língua em que o deputado Paulo Pisco se dirigiu ao Conselho da Europa)

Dear Colleagues,

The European Union can, and should have a much more influent and assertive role in the pacification and stabilization of Syria, working in the reconstruction of the country and reconciliation of the people.

So far, the soft power of European Union it was not enough to stop one of the most barbaric wars, described as the “hell”, by U.N. secretary general António Guterres.

It has been seven years now that this insane civil war started. The result is more than half a million of deaths, a ruined country living in extreme poverty, a huge humanitarian crisis, 11 million displaced people, 5 million refugees, 6 million children hit. But now, after the last alleged attack with chemical weapons in Douhma the situation seams more calm and Assad still rules.

And, nevertheless, the European Union spent more than 10 billion euros, particularly to respond to the needs caused para the dramatic humanitarian crisis. Just imagine how much bigger the disaster would be if an institution like the European Union, based in values and principles, did not exist.

We should agree with European Union’s position of starting the reconstruction process only after the political stabilization and of the confirmation of the good will and good faith of all parts, armed groups and global and regional powers like Russia, USA, Iran, Turkey, and others.

Meanwhile, there is an urgent need to respond to the humanitarian crisis, save life’s, feed and give shelter to people, give human comfort.

But Europe and the world, must not pass a sponge and forget the repeatedly committed crimes against humanity with the use of chemical weapons. If we do so, we will not be preventing other similar crimes in the future.

Along the seven years of war there are evidences of more than 200 attacks with chemical weapons, which is totally intolerable. The use of chemical weapons perverts all the rules of war and respect for human beings. Pope Francis affirms that the use of chemical weapons is an “instrument of extermination of innocents”.

The use of these weapons in impunity damage seriously the global order and discredit the international conventions and institutions. They should be totally prohibited and if someone use them should be subject to heavy and serious sanctions.

Therefore, as the European Union also defends, all this crimes against humanity must not stay in impunity. The responsible for those crimes must be identified and condemned without mercy. And also in this matter, European Union should play a decisive and assertive role.